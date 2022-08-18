(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Kiev is preparing a resonant provocation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) during the visit of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to Ukraine on August 19, with the following accusation of Russia for a man-made disaster, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday.

"On August 19, Kiev is preparing a resonant provocation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP during the visit of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to Ukraine, as a result of which Russia will be accused of creating a man-made disaster at this power plant," Konashenkov said.

To prepare the provocation, the command of a Ukrainian operational-tactical group is deploying radiation monitoring posts in the Zaporizhzhia area by August 19, and also organizing military units training in conditions of radiation contamination of the area, the official said.

There are no heavy weapons of Russian troops either on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP or in the areas adjacent to it, with only some security units being located there, the Russian defense ministry said, adding that Ukrainian troops plan to launch artillery strikes on the NPP's territory from firing positions in the city of Nikopol on August 19.