Open Menu

Kiev Says Delegates From Over 40 Countries Attended Jeddah Meeting On Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Kiev Says Delegates From Over 40 Countries Attended Jeddah Meeting on Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2023) Kiev said on Sunday that representatives from more than 40 countries had participated in a meeting on Ukraine in the Saudi city of Jeddah, demonstrating the world's interest in establishing a sustainable and lasting peace.

"In total, more than 40 states were represented in Jeddah, almost three times as many as at the Copenhagen consultations. This indicates the world's great interest in establishing a sustainable and lasting peace," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said in a statement.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, Norway, South Africa, Turkey, Japan, France, China and other countries, the statement read.

Saudi Arabia is holding peace talks on Ukraine in Jeddah from August 5-6. It has invited representatives from some 40 countries, but not Russia. The Ukrainian presidential office said it expected the forum to endorse Kiev's peace formula, which includes an all-for-all prisoner swap with Russia, security guarantees for Ukraine and a return to the pre-2014 borders.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said this week that some countries would try to use the forum to build a coalition against Russia, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow would follow the talks to understand what goals they were pursuing.

Related Topics

World Prisoner Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey China France Norway Jeddah Saudi Germany Kiev Argentina Brazil United Kingdom Japan South Africa United States Turkish Lira August Sunday From

Recent Stories

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

11 minutes ago
 AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

2 hours ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

3 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

4 hours ago
 Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

5 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

11 hours ago
 Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

20 hours ago

More Stories From World