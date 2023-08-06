Kiev Says Delegates From Over 40 Countries Attended Jeddah Meeting on Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2023) Kiev said on Sunday that representatives from more than 40 countries had participated in a meeting on Ukraine in the Saudi city of Jeddah, demonstrating the world's interest in establishing a sustainable and lasting peace.

"In total, more than 40 states were represented in Jeddah, almost three times as many as at the Copenhagen consultations. This indicates the world's great interest in establishing a sustainable and lasting peace," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said in a statement.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, Norway, South Africa, Turkey, Japan, France, China and other countries, the statement read.

Saudi Arabia is holding peace talks on Ukraine in Jeddah from August 5-6. It has invited representatives from some 40 countries, but not Russia. The Ukrainian presidential office said it expected the forum to endorse Kiev's peace formula, which includes an all-for-all prisoner swap with Russia, security guarantees for Ukraine and a return to the pre-2014 borders.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said this week that some countries would try to use the forum to build a coalition against Russia, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow would follow the talks to understand what goals they were pursuing.