Kocharyan's Armenia Alliance Says Snap Election Results May Be Annulled Over Violations

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 01:20 AM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharyan's Armenia Alliance is not ruling out that the results of the snap parliamentary elections could be annulled due to the multiple violations, Vahe Hakobyan, the chairman of the Reviving Armenia party and a spokesman for the alliance, said on Wednesday.

Armenia held the snap vote on Sunday. According to preliminary data of the Central Election Commission, the Civil Contract Party of Armenia's Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan won with 53.

92% of the votes, followed by the Armenia Alliance with 21.04%. On Tuesday, Kocharyan said that his bloc would challenge the results in the Constitutional Court.

"We will appeal to the Constitutional Court with all the records [of the violations]. I do not rule out that the election results will be annulled. Nothing can be ruled out," Hakobyan told the Pastinfo.am news outlet, adding that the alliance was now collecting evidence of violations.

The politician added that the alliance would also demand a vote recount.

