Kremlin Confirms Merkel Put Forward Proposal To Hold Russia-EU Summit

Kremlin Confirms Merkel Put Forward Proposal to Hold Russia-EU Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that German Chancellor Angela Merkel was the first one to propose a EU summit with Russia's participation, while French President Emmanuel Macron supported the idea, which now should be discussed by the European Union.

"There are no practical preparations so far. The point is, this initiative was indeed put forward by Merkel and supported by President Macron, but the key discussion will be carried out within the EU with participation of other member states, therefore it is important to understand whether they agree on this or not," Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

