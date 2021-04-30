UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Denies Putin Requested French Businesses Promote Sputnik V

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 06:13 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin did raise the issue of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine during his talks with French businessmen, however, he did not make any direct request to promote it on the EU market, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

On Thursday, Putin held a videoconference with the French business community, discussing the Nord Stream 2 project and support for French businesses operating in Russia. The president invited businesspeople to take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Following the meeting, reports emerged that Putin also discussed with the businessmen their attitude toward Sputnik V.

"It is obvious that none of the participating companies can directly impact the European regulator [the European Medicines Agency]. Therefore, there was no direct request. However, to illustrate how the approval [of the vaccine] is dragging on, the president indeed mentioned this situation," Peskov said.

Since March 4, the European Medicines Agency has been reviewing the Russian vaccine. According to media reports, the vaccine could be finally permitted for use in the EU in May.

