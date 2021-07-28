UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Refutes Biden's Claims About Russia's Plan To Interfere In Elections

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Kremlin Refutes Biden's Claims About Russia's Plan to Interfere in Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refutes US President Joe Biden's claims about Russia's alleged intention to interfere in the 2022 Congress elections via spreading disinformation.

"Russia has never interfered in the US electoral processes.

The results of many investigations conducted in the US confirm that Russia has never interfered. Russia certainly does not and has no intention to meddle in some electoral processes abroad," Peskov told reporters.

More Stories From World

