Kremlin Says Putin Received Response From US Regarding Proposals on Security Guarantees

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin was handed over the response of the United States to Moscow's proposals on security guarantees, Kremlin spokesman Dmirty Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan delivered Washington's response to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.

"I will tell you right away, for sure you will ask about what the Americans handed over to us yesterday, what the NATO members handed over. The president has all these papers," Peskov told reporters.

Putin personally read the US response to the proposals, he added.