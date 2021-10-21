Kremlin Unaware of Russians' Arrest on Espionage Charges in Turkey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The Kremlin has no information yet about the four Russians arrested on espionage charges in Turkey, it believes that Ankara should have informed the consular service if this is true, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

According to Turkish newspaper Hurriyet, four Russian citizens, an Uzbek citizen and a Ukrainian citizen were arrested on charges of military and political espionage and preparations of attacks on Chechen opposition supporters.

"No, we are not aware of it. To be honest I am not aware. I recommend you to address the foreign affairs ministry. If Russian citizens were detained, than the Turkish side should have informed our diplomatic service, our consular service," Peskov told reporters.