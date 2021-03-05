Kuwait Imposes Night Curfew, Extends Entry Ban Over Fresh COVID-19 Outbreak - State Media

Kuwait has introduced a nationwide night curfew for a period of one month starting Sunday and extended an entry ban for non-citizens until further notice, as the number of COVID-19 infections soared again recently, the official KUNA news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Kuwait has introduced a nationwide night curfew for a period of one month starting Sunday and extended an entry ban for non-citizens until further notice, as the number of COVID-19 infections soared again recently, the official KUNA news agency reported.

The curfew will be in place from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time (from 14:00 to 02:00 GMT) as of March 7 until April 8, Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohamad Al-Sabah said in a statement following a Thursday cabinet session, according to KUNA.

The country's National Guard and police personnel will monitor compliance with the COVID-19-related restrictions, the minister added.

During the curfew period, people are prohibited from visiting restaurants and cafes, except for receiving their orders through delivery services or from inside their cars.

In addition, all parks, as well as seating places in public areas, will be closed.

The Kuwaiti government has called upon all citizens and foreign residents to abide by precautionary measures and health recommendations in an attempt to tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

This week, the Gulf nation saw a sharp increase in the count of new infections, as over 1,700 COVID-19 cases had been recorded over the past day. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the health authorities registered 196,497 cases, with 1,105 fatalities and more than 183,000 recoveries.

The most recent extension of the entry ban for non-Kuwaiti citizens took place in late February. As of now, the country is conducting a mass vaccination campaign using the vaccines developed by Pfizer and AstraZeneca.