UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Imposes Night Curfew, Extends Entry Ban Over Fresh COVID-19 Outbreak - State Media

Umer Jamshaid 23 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 01:04 PM

Kuwait Imposes Night Curfew, Extends Entry Ban Over Fresh COVID-19 Outbreak - State Media

Kuwait has introduced a nationwide night curfew for a period of one month starting Sunday and extended an entry ban for non-citizens until further notice, as the number of COVID-19 infections soared again recently, the official KUNA news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Kuwait has introduced a nationwide night curfew for a period of one month starting Sunday and extended an entry ban for non-citizens until further notice, as the number of COVID-19 infections soared again recently, the official KUNA news agency reported.

The curfew will be in place from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time (from 14:00 to 02:00 GMT) as of March 7 until April 8, Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohamad Al-Sabah said in a statement following a Thursday cabinet session, according to KUNA.

The country's National Guard and police personnel will monitor compliance with the COVID-19-related restrictions, the minister added.

During the curfew period, people are prohibited from visiting restaurants and cafes, except for receiving their orders through delivery services or from inside their cars.

In addition, all parks, as well as seating places in public areas, will be closed.

The Kuwaiti government has called upon all citizens and foreign residents to abide by precautionary measures and health recommendations in an attempt to tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

This week, the Gulf nation saw a sharp increase in the count of new infections, as over 1,700 COVID-19 cases had been recorded over the past day. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the health authorities registered 196,497 cases, with 1,105 fatalities and more than 183,000 recoveries.

The most recent extension of the entry ban for non-Kuwaiti citizens took place in late February. As of now, the country is conducting a mass vaccination campaign using the vaccines developed by Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

Related Topics

Police Kuwait February March April Sunday All From Government Cabinet Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Insight Knowledge Sharing on Dairy sector of Pakis ..

4 minutes ago

UAE is the last option to hold remaining PSL 6 mat ..

6 minutes ago

Arab Coalition foils Houthi drone attack

12 minutes ago

Results of Argentina's Trials of Russia's Sputnik ..

1 minute ago

New Zealand reports no new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago

Australia set New Zealand 157-run target in fourth ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.