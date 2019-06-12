MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) A large fire in an industrial warehouse in Russia's central Krasnoyarsk region has been localized, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Services (MES) told Sputnik.

MES earlier said that the fire, covering 20,000 square meters (215,000 square feet), started when a stack of logs caught fire from an undetermined source.

"At 12:30 a.m. [21:30 GMT] [the firefighters] have localized the entire territory of the fire ” 20,000 square meters," the agency said.

Currently, there are 34 firefighters and 18 vehicles deployed at the scene.