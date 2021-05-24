UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Encouraged By Blinken's Constructive Approach At Reykjavik Talks

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 02:46 PM

Lavrov Encouraged by Blinken's Constructive Approach at Reykjavik Talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praised US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's constructive approach at the recent negotiations in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik and noted that Moscow keeps mapping out the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praised US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's constructive approach at the recent negotiations in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik and noted that Moscow keeps mapping out the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden.

According to Lavrov, Russia and the United States, as the two largest nuclear powers, have a special responsibility for maintaining strategic stability and international security. Without a full-fledged Russian-US dialogue, it would be very difficult for the global community to face cross-border challenges and threats, and to settle regional conflicts.

"With an understanding of all this, we started considering Washington's offer to hold a meeting of the presidents this summer in a European country. During my conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on May 20 in Reykjavik, the US side showed a generally constructive attitude, which is encouraging," Lavrov told Russia's Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear Vladimir Putin United States May All

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber to host 6th Global Business Forum Af ..

5 minutes ago

Chaudhary Nisar to take oath as lawmaker in Punjab ..

12 minutes ago

Russia's Communications Watchdog Says Ready to Tal ..

8 seconds ago

Turkey Can Provide Free PCR-Tests to Russian Trave ..

10 seconds ago

Police arrest seven in Lille title celebrations

12 seconds ago

Lavrov on 'Russia-China Alliance Against US': We A ..

14 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.