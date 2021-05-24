Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praised US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's constructive approach at the recent negotiations in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik and noted that Moscow keeps mapping out the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praised US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's constructive approach at the recent negotiations in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik and noted that Moscow keeps mapping out the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden.

According to Lavrov, Russia and the United States, as the two largest nuclear powers, have a special responsibility for maintaining strategic stability and international security. Without a full-fledged Russian-US dialogue, it would be very difficult for the global community to face cross-border challenges and threats, and to settle regional conflicts.

"With an understanding of all this, we started considering Washington's offer to hold a meeting of the presidents this summer in a European country. During my conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on May 20 in Reykjavik, the US side showed a generally constructive attitude, which is encouraging," Lavrov told Russia's Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.