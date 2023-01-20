(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during a meeting with the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric, focused her attention on cases of torture and other crimes committed by Kiev against captured Russian soldiers, Moscow expects the ICRC to intensify visits to detained Russians and close control over observance of their rights, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov focused Mirjana Spoljaric's attention on cases of torture and other crimes committed by the Ukrainian side against captured Russian servicemen.

We expect the ICRC to intensify visits to detained Russians and close control over the observance of their rights," the ministry said.

Lavrov and Spoljaric also discussed the prospects for the committee's work in the Donbas republics.

"Priority attention during the conversation was given to the humanitarian aspects of the Ukrainian crisis. The Russian side expects that the Committee will rely in its activities in this context on the principle of impartiality and its unique mandate. In this vein, the prospects and optimal conditions for its work in the Donbas republics were discussed," the statement says.