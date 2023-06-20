Lavrov to Attend Meeting of CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers in Minsk

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Minsk on Tuesday.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is expected to hold a meeting on June 20 with the heads of delegations of the CSTO Council meeting.

The CSTO includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The foreign ministers of the organization last met in late November 2022 in Yerevan. This year, the chairmanship passed to Belarus.