Lavrov to Take Part in CSTO Ministerial Council Meeting on June 20 - Foreign Ministry

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in a meeting of the CSTO Foreign Ministers in Minsk on June 20, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"On June 20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in Minsk," Zakharova told a briefing on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The diplomat added that a number of joint documents will be approved following the meeting.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.