UrduPoint.com

Lavrov To Take Part In CSTO Ministerial Council Meeting On June 20 - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Lavrov to Take Part in CSTO Ministerial Council Meeting on June 20 - Foreign Ministry

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in a meeting of the CSTO Foreign Ministers in Minsk on June 20, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"On June 20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in Minsk," Zakharova told a briefing on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The diplomat added that a number of joint documents will be approved following the meeting.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

Related Topics

Russia Minsk St. Petersburg June Media Event From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity t ..

Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity through concerted efforts

13 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of ..

PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev in Ba ..

46 minutes ago
 Indian teenager smashes Guinness World Record with ..

Indian teenager smashes Guinness World Record with 127-hour dance marathon

52 minutes ago
 Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

2 hours ago
 Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last ..

Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last 6 hours

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 561 student ..

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 561 students from Emirates National Schoo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.