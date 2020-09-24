Lavrov: Unfortunately COVID-19 Crisis Worsened Global Tensions Rather Than Iron Them Out

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The COVID-19 pandemic has deepened the tensions in the world rather than smooth them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday at the debate of the UN Security Council on international peace and security.

"The events this year have shown that no one can simply cordon themselves off from these threats. The coronavirus infection has impacted everyone and this means that overcoming its consequences is something that we need to do together and to push, therefore, away our momentary differences. Unfortunately, our common misfortune did not iron out interstate differences but, to the contrary, deepened them," Lavrov said.