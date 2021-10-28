UrduPoint.com

Leaders Of France, Australia Hold First Talks Since Submarine Crisis: Elysee

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison by telephone on Thursday for the first time since the diplomatic crisis over a scrapped submarine deal last month, the Elysee Palace said.

Macron reiterated that Canberra's decision to cancel a deal to conventional-powered French subs in favour of US nuclear vessels "had broken the relation of trust between our two countries," his office said in a statement.

