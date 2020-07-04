UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 10:40 AM

Leading Trump Election Campaign Official Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) Kimberly Guilfoyle, a leading fundraiser for current US President Donald Trump's election campaign and girlfriend of the president's oldest son, Donald Jr., has tested positive for the coronavirus disease, the New York Times reports.

According to the newspaper, Guilfoyle had traveled to South Dakota along with Donald Trump Jr. ahead of a planned event at Mount Rushmore on Friday evening.

Guilfoyle is the third official who may have come into contact with the president to test positive for the disease. One of the president's valets and a spokeswoman for Vice-President Mike Pence contracted COVID-19 back in May.

During his speech at Mount Rushmore on Friday evening, Trump said that he was "all for masks" amid a rapid uptick in coronavirus disease cases over recent days.

According to the Covid Tracking Project portal, a record 57,562 coronavirus disease cases were reported in the United States on Friday, an increase of 3,878 compared to Thursday's corresponding rise.

Since the start of the outbreak, more than 2.7 million cases of the disease have been reported in the United States, according to the portal, resulting in the deaths of more than 122,000 people.

