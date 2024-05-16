Lebanon state media say two dead in strike on a car in the south

Lebanese state-run media said an Israeli strike on a car in the country's south on Thursday killed two people, with Hezbollah-affiliated rescuers saying at least one of them was a group member

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Lebanese state-run media said an Israeli strike on a car in the country's south on Thursday killed two people, with Hezbollah-affiliated rescuers saying at least one of them was a group member.

"Two people were martyred in the raid that targeted a car on the Ramadiya-Qana road," the official National news agency (NNA) said, after earlier reporting a drone strike.

A rescuer from the Hezbollah-affiliated Islamic Health committee said an Israeli strike on a car in Qana had killed two young men, including a member of the movement.