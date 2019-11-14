UrduPoint.com
Legitimate Authorities In Bolivia Could Be Recognized Only After Elections - Zakharova

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 08:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The recognition of legitimate authorities in Bolivia could be possible only after the elections in the crisis-hit Latin American country, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"We assess the situation in Bolivia as the situation where the elections must be held. And after that we can talk about the legitimate authorities," Zakharova said at a weekly news briefing.

Bolivia plunged into political crisis following the presidential election on October 20, which saw Morales secure his fourth term in office. However, the opposition refused to accept the vote results, citing alleged irregularities in vote-counting procedures, which were subsequently confirmed by the Organization of American States.

The developments prompted mass protests that soon turned violent. The Bolivian armed forces joined in on the calls for Morales to step down, saying this was necessary to ensure order in the country.

Morales, who ruled Bolivia for almost 13 years, resigned on Sunday and left for Mexico on Tuesday after being granted political asylum there. Senate deputy speaker Jeanine Anez, a member of the opposition, has taken over as interim president.

