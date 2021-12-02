(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Members of the 5+5 intra-Libyan military committee will visit Turkey and Russia to discuss the withdrawal of foreign forces from the country, Libyan National Army (LNA) representative Khaled al-Mahjoub told Sputnik.

"Today the members of the 5+5 military committee went to Turkey. The plane landed in Benghazi and took both groups to Turkey," al-Mahjoub said.

The LNA representative added that 5+5 committee members will visit Russia after Turkey to discuss the withdrawal of "mercenaries and foreign military."

"During these negotiations, the committee will develop a timetable for the withdrawal of these troops and mercenaries from the country. The committee is committed to making every effort to successfully implement the agreements reached in Geneva, from the armistice to the disbandment of armed groups and all related security issues," al-Mahjoub added.