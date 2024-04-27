Open Menu

Light Plane Crash Kills 2 In Australia's Victoria

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Light plane crash kills 2 in Australia's Victoria

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Police in the Australian state of Victoria have reported that two people were killed after an aircraft crashed in Mount Beauty on Saturday.

Located in the state's northeastern, Mount Beauty is a small town surrounded by the Alpine National Park which features lakes, forests and snowfields.

It is believed that the pair were flying over Embankment Drive when the aircraft went down at about 1:45 p.m. local time. Both the pilot and the passenger died at the scene, whose identities remain to be formally confirmed.

According to Victoria Police, they were the only occupants of the aircraft and a report would be prepared for the Coroner.

A statement from the state's Country Fire Authority (CFA) indicated that the crashed plane was a "powered glider."

"Incident deemed under control at 2:13 p.m. and safe at 3:34 p.m. Emergency service crews will remain on scene for quite some time," said the CFA.

