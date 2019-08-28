Listeriosis Claims 4th Life in Spain - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The fourth lethal case caused by listeriosis has been registered in Spain's Seville, the capital city of Andalusia autonomous community, media reported.

A 74-year-old woman died from listeriosis at a hospital in Sevilla, thus becoming the second confirmed lethal case, the Spanish newspaper Confidencial said.

Last week, Andalusia declared a health alert over the listeriosis outbreak which allegedly started after a contaminated meatloaf under La Mecha brand entered the market. The first lethal case was also confirmed in an elderly woman of 90 years old from Seville last week - she died after eating a La Mecha meatloaf.

Despite all La Mancha products having been withdrawn from the market on August 14, the number of infected people in Spain has been growing at presently stands at some 200.

Earlier this month, six people were reported to have died of listeriosis in the United Kingdom. There, too, people reportedly tested positive for listeria after eating sandwiches and salads of a particular food chain served at hospitals.

Listeria bacteria make infected humans vulnerable to diseases such as meningitis and encephalitis, and can turn lethal for individuals with weak immune systems, particularly infants and the elderly. Transmission usually happens by consuming contaminated foods, especially dairy and processed meat. Pathogens can survive in lower temperatures but are destroyed if cooked at high temperatures.