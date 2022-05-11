MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The Lithuanian parliament's decision to designate Russia as a "terrorist state" is extremist, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Lithuanian parliament unanimously adopted a resolution labeling Russia as a "state that supports and conducts terrorist activities." The document also regards Russia's military operation in Ukraine as "a genocide against the Ukrainian people" and urges the international community to create a special international criminal tribunal "to investigate and assess Russia's aggression.

"

"Countries that adopt such ... documents, declarations, statements, take such, by and large, extremist steps, there is no other way to call them ... All these countries are members of NATO. Over the past decades, we have repeatedly seen the illegal, aggressive actions of NATO, which led to great loss of life," Zakharova told radio broadcaster Sputnik.

The diplomat added that this decision has nothing to do with Lithuania's desire to solve the Ukrainian conflict and should be regarded as a provocation.