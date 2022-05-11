Lockheed Martin Delivers Non-Line of Sight Missile System to US Special Operations Command

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) Lockheed Martin has successfully delivered the Spike Non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) missile system on the Oshkosh's Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) to US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Lockheed Martin successfully delivered the NLOS missile system on the Oshkosh JLTV to USSOCOM," the release said. "This integration demonstrates the versatility of the Spike NLOS weapon system."

The combination of Spike NLOS's long-range and precision-strike capabilities with the JLTV's superior agility will result in next-level mobility and mission effectiveness for our operators, the release said.

The advanced weapon system's real-time video imagery allows operators to alter or abort missions while en route to a target, providing users with more options in critical moments, the release added.

The Spike NLOS is a multi-purpose, electro-optical/infrared missile system with an advanced rocket motor providing capability to reach ranges up to 32 kilometers (19 miles), according to the release.