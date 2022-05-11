UrduPoint.com

Lockheed Martin Delivers Non-Line Of Sight Missile System To US Special Operations Command

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Lockheed Martin Delivers Non-Line of Sight Missile System to US Special Operations Command

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) Lockheed Martin has successfully delivered the Spike Non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) missile system on the Oshkosh's Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) to US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Lockheed Martin successfully delivered the NLOS missile system on the Oshkosh JLTV to USSOCOM," the release said. "This integration demonstrates the versatility of the Spike NLOS weapon system."

The combination of Spike NLOS's long-range and precision-strike capabilities with the JLTV's superior agility will result in next-level mobility and mission effectiveness for our operators, the release said.

The advanced weapon system's real-time video imagery allows operators to alter or abort missions while en route to a target, providing users with more options in critical moments, the release added.

The Spike NLOS is a multi-purpose, electro-optical/infrared missile system with an advanced rocket motor providing capability to reach ranges up to 32 kilometers (19 miles), according to the release.

Related Topics

Company Vehicle Superior Oshkosh Weapon

Recent Stories

US Not in Position to Reopen Embassy in Kabul - St ..

US Not in Position to Reopen Embassy in Kabul - State Dept.

1 hour ago
 Shanghai Lockdowns to Intensify Global Inflation I ..

Shanghai Lockdowns to Intensify Global Inflation Impact - Fitch Ratings

1 hour ago
 US Firearm Homicides Hit Quarter-Century High in 2 ..

US Firearm Homicides Hit Quarter-Century High in 2020 - CDC

1 hour ago
 Five killed, four injured in roof collapse

Five killed, four injured in roof collapse

2 hours ago
 Nuland Heading to Morocco for Meeting of Global Co ..

Nuland Heading to Morocco for Meeting of Global Coalition to Defeat IS - State D ..

2 hours ago
 Three contractors held for over charging parking f ..

Three contractors held for over charging parking fee

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.