Logistics Giant Maersk To Launch World's 1st Carbon Neutral Freight Ship In 2023

Wed 17th February 2021 | 02:48 PM

Dutch shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk, which specializes in ocean freight transportation, plans to launch the world's first carbon neutral liner vessel in 2023, the company said on Wednesday

"Fast-tracked by advances in technology and increasing customer demand for sustainable supply chains, A.P. Moller-Maersk accelerates the efforts to decarbonise marine operations with the launch of the world's first carbon neutral liner vessel in 2023 � seven years ahead of the initial 2030-ambition," the company said in a press release.

The medium-sized freight ship with a capacity of around 2000 TEU will be fueled by carbon neutral e-methanol or sustainable bio-methanol, though it can also operate on standard very low sulphur fuel oil.

Maersk plans to deploy the new vessel in one of its intra-regional networks.

When Maersk officially committed to the decarbonization of marine transportation in 2018, it set a goal to reduce CO2 emissions from shipping by 60 percent by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

"Our ambition to have a carbon neutral fleet by 2050 was a moonshot when we announced it in 2018. Today we see it as a challenging, yet achievable target to reach," A.P. Moller-Maersk CAO Soren Skou said.

A.P. Moller-Maersk was founded in 1904 in the Dutch city of Svendborg. The company grew to be one of the global leaders in shipping services, operating in 130 countries and employing over 80,000 people.

