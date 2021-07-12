London Police Make 45 Arrests During Euro 2020 Final

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) London police say 45 people were detained on Sunday during the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship final held at London's Wembley Stadium.

"We have made 45 arrests while policing today's #Euro2020 final. A number of officers remain on duty, helping fans leaving #Wembley or central London. We are there to look out for your safety," the metropolitan police said on Twitter.

Italy beat England 3:2 on penalties on Sunday, following the 1:1 draw after extra time at Wembley. The final was the tournament's most attended match with 67,173 fans present at the game.

A Sputnik correspondent reported that disappointed English fans started to burn firecrackers and turn over trash cans after the defeat of their national team, but there were no major disturbances in central London.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said on Twitter that the Sunday defeat was "heartbreaking."

"Heartbreaking. Congratulations @Azzurri on a great victory. @England, you've all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn't our day," Prince William and his wife said, adding that the English football players should hold their heads high, as "there's more to come."

The Azzurri won the Euro 2020 tournament for the second time on Sunday. The first time that the Italian national team won the continental title was in 1968. It played in the finals in 2000 and 2012, but lost to France and Spain, respectively.

The goalkeeper of the Italian national team, Gianluigi Donnarumma, was declared Player of the Tournament after finishing on the winning side of two penalty shootouts - a record in European Championships.