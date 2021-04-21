UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Long Island Shooting Suspect In Police Custody

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 12:40 AM

Long Island Shooting Suspect in Police Custody

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The man suspected of being behind a shooting at a supermarket in West Hempstead on New York's Long Island that left one person dead and two others hospitalized has been apprehended, according to law enforcement.

"The #NassauCountyPD can confirm that the subject has been apprehended and taken into custody.

Our thoughts are with those who were killed and injured today," reads a tweet from the Nassau County Police Department's official Twitter page.

The shooting caused nearby schools in the area to go on lockdown and for local residents to stay sheltered in their homes as police searched for the suspect. All reports seem to indicate that Wilson has been caught alive by law enforcement, several hours after the fatal shooting occurred.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Twitter Man Nassau New York All From

Recent Stories

UAE an incubator for innovation and creativity, sa ..

15 minutes ago

Emirates Marine Environmental Group, Procter &amp; ..

1 hour ago

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

2 hours ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

2 hours ago

43 convicted, billions recovered on references fil ..

17 minutes ago

Court adjourns NAB pleas for approval to close inq ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.