Long Island Shooting Suspect in Police Custody

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The man suspected of being behind a shooting at a supermarket in West Hempstead on New York's Long Island that left one person dead and two others hospitalized has been apprehended, according to law enforcement.

"The #NassauCountyPD can confirm that the subject has been apprehended and taken into custody.

Our thoughts are with those who were killed and injured today," reads a tweet from the Nassau County Police Department's official Twitter page.

The shooting caused nearby schools in the area to go on lockdown and for local residents to stay sheltered in their homes as police searched for the suspect. All reports seem to indicate that Wilson has been caught alive by law enforcement, several hours after the fatal shooting occurred.