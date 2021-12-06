Longtime GOP Senator, 1996 Presidential Nominee Bob Dole Dies at 98 - Foundation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Former Kansas Senator Bob Dole, who was the Republican nominee for president in 1996, has died at the age of 98, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, founded by Dole's wife, said.

"Thank you for the outpouring of love over the last year, it continues to sustain us as we grieve the loss of the precious man we knew as husband and father. Bob Dole was never only ours - we shared him with Americans from every walk of life and every political persuasion. He dedicated his life to serving you, and so it is heartwarming that so many honor him at his passing," the Dole foundation said on Sunday.

According to Dole's family, he died on Sunday morning in his sleep.

He had recently been diagnosed with lung cancer.

US President Joe Biden said in a Sunday statement that Bob Dole was not only a talented and determined Senator, but also a supportive family friend.

"Bob was an American statesman like few in our history. A war hero and among the greatest of the Greatest Generation. And to me, he was also a friend whom I could look to for trusted guidance, or a humorous line at just the right moment to settle frayed nerves. I will miss my friend," Biden said.

Bob Dole is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Dole, a former North Carolina senator and cabinet official, and daughter Robin Dole.