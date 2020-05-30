Los Angeles Police Declare Unlawful Assembly in City Center Over Violent Riots

Los Angeles Police Department declared an unlawful assembly in the central part of the city following mass riots provoked by police actions in the city of Minneapolis, where an African-American man had lost his life after being arrested by law enforcement officers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) Los Angeles Police Department declared an unlawful assembly in the central part of the city following mass riots provoked by police actions in the city of Minneapolis, where an African-American man had lost his life after being arrested by law enforcement officers.

"We have declared an unlawful assembly throughout Downtown LA ... This is being made following repeated acts of violence & property damage. Residents should stay inside�Business should close�Those on the street are to leave the area," the police said on Twitter.

On Friday, local police officers clashed with protesters in downtown Los Angeles during riots over Floyd's death, and two officers were reported injured.

Public unrest has been shaking the United States since Tuesday, after a video spread online showing a white police officer, alleged to be Derek Chauvin, pinning George Floyd on his neck to the ground with his knee for several minutes. Floyd repeatedly tells the police officer that he cannot breathe until becoming unresponsive. Floyd died at a local hospital shortly thereafter.

Earlier in the day, media reported, citing sources that the Pentagon had put military police on standby to head to Minneapolis amid violent protests there.