UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Los Angeles Police Declare Unlawful Assembly In City Center Over Violent Riots

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 06:36 PM

Los Angeles Police Declare Unlawful Assembly in City Center Over Violent Riots

Los Angeles Police Department declared an unlawful assembly in the central part of the city following mass riots provoked by police actions in the city of Minneapolis, where an African-American man had lost his life after being arrested by law enforcement officers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) Los Angeles Police Department declared an unlawful assembly in the central part of the city following mass riots provoked by police actions in the city of Minneapolis, where an African-American man had lost his life after being arrested by law enforcement officers.

"We have declared an unlawful assembly throughout Downtown LA ... This is being made following repeated acts of violence & property damage. Residents should stay inside�Business should close�Those on the street are to leave the area," the police said on Twitter.

On Friday, local police officers clashed with protesters in downtown Los Angeles during riots over Floyd's death, and two officers were reported injured.

Public unrest has been shaking the United States since Tuesday, after a video spread online showing a white police officer, alleged to be Derek Chauvin, pinning George Floyd on his neck to the ground with his knee for several minutes. Floyd repeatedly tells the police officer that he cannot breathe until becoming unresponsive. Floyd died at a local hospital shortly thereafter.

Earlier in the day, media reported, citing sources that the Pentagon had put military police on standby to head to Minneapolis amid violent protests there.

Related Topics

Assembly Injured Riots Police Twitter Pentagon Died Los Angeles Man George Minneapolis United States Media

Recent Stories

RTA completes a project with 13 bridges leading to ..

26 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 11 GMT Saturday

5 minutes ago

Get cash over catching stray dogs, Livestock Deptt ..

5 minutes ago

CBUAE issues guidance to financial institutions on ..

41 minutes ago

EU urges US to think again on WHO split

5 minutes ago

La Liga clubs to resume full training next week

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.