Lukashenko Hopes to Agree With Putin on Resuming Air Travel

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed hope to reach an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the resumption of flights between the countries at their talks, which will be held later on Friday in Russia's Sochi.

"If everything is more or less normal ... then let us open [borders].

If we remain closed, this will not help us reduce [coronavirus] incidence. Regardless of whether planes fly or not, nothing in fact changes ... I think we will reach an agreement with the president on the matter today," Lukashenko said at a meeting with Commonwealth of Independent States officials.

According to the Belarusian leader, epidemiological situations in the two countries are "practically the same."