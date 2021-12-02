UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Made Minsk Hostile To Kiev After His Statement On Crimea - Kuleba

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 08:55 PM

Lukashenko Made Minsk Hostile to Kiev After His Statement on Crimea - Kuleba

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko made Belarus a hostile state to Ukraine after his statement on readiness to visit Crimea, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko made Belarus a hostile state to Ukraine after his statement on readiness to visit Crimea, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday.

"Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko recently announced that he plans to visit the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula.

This is a small but very important detail of a much larger picture. What is achieved in this way? With this statement, Lukashenko significantly burned all the bridges in relations with Ukraine, making Belarus a country hostile to Ukraine," Kuleba told Latvian news agency Sargs.lv in an interview, published by the Ukrainian embassy in Riga.

