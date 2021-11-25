Lukashenko Says EU Should Pay For Return Flights Of Migrants From Minsk
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 05:31 PM
The European Union should pay for the return flights of Middle Eastern refugees from the Minsk airport, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday
"If they (refugees) want to leave, please.
We collect them at the airport. Did they not send the plane today?" Lukashenko said adding that no funds from EU, allocated to migration crisis resolution, have reached Belarus.
"So let the Europeans pay," Lukashenko said.