Macron Says NATO Must Clarify Russia Strategy

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that he expected NATO to clarify its approach to Russia as he spoke ahead of G7 and NATO summits.

"We need to clarify strategically where the transatlantic organization is heading in several respects, primarily, what relationship we want to have with Russia," he told reporters.

Macron welcomed the US-Russian summit on June 16, adding he favored a dialogue with Moscow. He said NATO needed to ease tensions with Russia, while keeping a tough line on "incursions, cyberattacks and intimidation."