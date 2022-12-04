Macron to Talk to Zelenskyy Before Conversation With Putin

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron says he plans to talk to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I waited for the opportunity to discuss everything in detail with (US) President (Joe) Biden (before talking with Putin). I also waited for a conversation with (Rafael Grossi) the Director General of the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency), with whom I will talk again this Sunday.

.. And, of course, as I always had, first I have to talk with President Zelenskyy," Macron told Le Parisien daily in a Saturday interview.

Earlier on Saturday, Macron told French broadcaster TF1 that he would discuss the situation with nuclear energy in Ukraine with Putin after talks with Rafael Grossi.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Saturday that there is no set date yet for a phone conversation between the Russian President and his French counterpart.