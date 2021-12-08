Magdalena Andersson to relinquish her duties as IMFC Chair

Magdalena Andersson, currently Prime Minister of Sweden and former Minister for Finance, has indicated her intention to relinquish her duties as Chair of the IMF's International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) by end of December 2021

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Magdalena Andersson, currently Prime Minister of Sweden and former Minister for Finance, has indicated her intention to relinquish her duties as Chair of the IMF's International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) by end of December 2021.

According to IMF press statement received here, Ms. Andersson assumed the office of Prime Minister of Sweden on November 30, 2021. She was selected by the IMFC to be Chair for a three-year term beginning on January 18, 2021.

Ms. Andersson's time as Chair was productive and successful, with key accomplishments including the extraordinary pandemic-related support to the IMF membership, the agreement and implementation of the largest SDR allocation in history, and significant efforts to strengthen the Fund to better serve the membership to craft strong policies to promote a sustainable, green, inclusive, and transformational recovery.

The selection process for the next Chair is currently underway, the statement added.