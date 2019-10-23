UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 5.4 Quake Strike Indonesia's Papua - USGS

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) A moderate 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's easternmost Papua province on Tuesday night, the US Geological Survey said.

The shallow quake northwest of the city of Enarotali was followed by a 5.1-magnitude tremor.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported three further jolts measuring above magnitude 3.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

