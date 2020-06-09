UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia's Coast - USGS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 11:20 AM

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia's Coast - USGS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) A magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit Indonesia's coast on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The earthquake was recorded at 04:56 GMT, according to the USGS. The epicenter was located 209 kilometers (129 miles) to the south-west of the city of Ambon, on the Ambon Island, at the depth of 10 kilometers.

There were no reports of injuries and material damage.

Related Topics

Earthquake Ambon Indonesia United States

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 9, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Data is a driver, not a liability, for ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Sweden dis ..

9 hours ago

Movement ban between regions within Abu Dhabi and ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian Minister of External Af ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.