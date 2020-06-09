(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) A magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit Indonesia's coast on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The earthquake was recorded at 04:56 GMT, according to the USGS. The epicenter was located 209 kilometers (129 miles) to the south-west of the city of Ambon, on the Ambon Island, at the depth of 10 kilometers.

There were no reports of injuries and material damage.