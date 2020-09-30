UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Taiwan's Coast - Seismologists

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 05:26 PM

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Taiwan's Coast - Seismologists

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit the northeastern coast of Taiwan on Wednesday, the Central Weather Bureau said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit the northeastern coast of Taiwan on Wednesday, the Central Weather Bureau said.

The quake was registered at 00:37 p.m. local time (4:37 GMT) to the northeast of the Yilan County Hall. The depth of the earthquake was 106.5 kilometers (66.2 miles).

There have been no immediate reports about casualties or damage.

Related Topics

Weather Earthquake Yilan P

Recent Stories

 

9 minutes ago

ADNOC Trading starts derivatives trading

27 minutes ago

ENOC Group achieves 97 million kWh power savings

28 minutes ago

RTA Chairman explores cooperation with German Amba ..

28 minutes ago

‘Can’t live as a slave in Pakistan,’ says Na ..

28 minutes ago

Another flour crisis engulfing country: Mian Zahid ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.