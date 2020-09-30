A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit the northeastern coast of Taiwan on Wednesday, the Central Weather Bureau said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit the northeastern coast of Taiwan on Wednesday, the Central Weather Bureau said.

The quake was registered at 00:37 p.m. local time (4:37 GMT) to the northeast of the Yilan County Hall. The depth of the earthquake was 106.5 kilometers (66.2 miles).

There have been no immediate reports about casualties or damage.