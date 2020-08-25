MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Seismologists in Costa Rica have registered a magnitude 6.2 earthquake off the country's Pacific coast 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) south of the province of Puntarenas.

According to the Observatory of Volcanology and Seismology of Costa Rica, the epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 23 kilometers (14.3 miles).