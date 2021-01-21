UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 7 Earthquake Hit Philippines - Seismologists

Thu 21st January 2021 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) A magnitude 7 earthquake rocked the Philippines' coast on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The earthquake was recorded at 12:23 GMT, the USGS added. Its epicenter was located 219 kilometers (136 miles) southeast to the city of Pundaguitan at a depth of 139 kilometers.

According to local news outlet Inquirer, residents of Davao, a major Philippine commercial center, felt the trembles as well.

No casualties and damage were reported so far.

More Stories From World

