UrduPoint.com

Malawi Uses Military To Escort Fuel Deliveries - Information Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 02:00 AM

Malawi Uses Military to Escort Fuel Deliveries - Information Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) The Malawian government has deployed the army to secure the import and distribution of fuel in the country amid the ongoing truck drivers' strike, Minister of Information Gospel Kazako said on Friday.

The fuel shortage in filling stations across the country was caused by the strike that Malawian truck drivers started on Monday, which has continued despite the government's assurances that minimum wage for truck drivers was revised upwards as demanded by the drivers, the passport fee for crossborder truck drivers was halved and the COVID-19 testing fee was canceled.

"As I speak now, because this is an issue very important, the army has been called to duty to make sure that they create a clear passage for the fuel," Kazako said at a press briefing, as cited by the Times Group Malawi.

On Thursday, the Malawian defense forces confirmed the mobilization, according to the newspaper.

"Armed fuel escort will be provided to fuel tankers from the country's borders to National Oil Company of Malawi and distribution to commercial gas stations will be done by military drivers," acting Public Information Officer Major Emmanuel Kelvin Mlelemba was quoted as saying.

The minister of information urged the protesters not to block roads and not to interfere with the transportation of fuel, as this is contrary to the law, saying that the strike was completely unjustified, as the government complied with the drivers' demands.

Kazako added that there is no reason for a "panic purchase" of gasoline, since there are millions of liters of fuel in stock, which can last for 30 days.

Related Topics

Shortage Army Import Company Oil Malawi Gas From Government Million

Recent Stories

Some regions to be affected by tropical storm &#03 ..

Some regions to be affected by tropical storm &#039;Shaheen&#039;, National Cent ..

1 hour ago
 Gas Supply in Europe a Political Issue, Closed Fie ..

Gas Supply in Europe a Political Issue, Closed Fields Could Reopen - Ex-US Offic ..

2 hours ago
 Greece Temporarily Hosts 26 Female Lawyers From Af ..

Greece Temporarily Hosts 26 Female Lawyers From Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

2 hours ago
 California Imposes Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination ..

California Imposes Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination on All School Students - Gove ..

2 hours ago
 UNICEF Regrets Ethiopian Decision to Expel Fund's ..

UNICEF Regrets Ethiopian Decision to Expel Fund's Representative

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister participates in Tent Pegging, Polo ..

Chief Minister participates in Tent Pegging, Polo Tournament

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.