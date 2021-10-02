Malawi Uses Military to Escort Fuel Deliveries - Information Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) The Malawian government has deployed the army to secure the import and distribution of fuel in the country amid the ongoing truck drivers' strike, Minister of Information Gospel Kazako said on Friday.

The fuel shortage in filling stations across the country was caused by the strike that Malawian truck drivers started on Monday, which has continued despite the government's assurances that minimum wage for truck drivers was revised upwards as demanded by the drivers, the passport fee for crossborder truck drivers was halved and the COVID-19 testing fee was canceled.

"As I speak now, because this is an issue very important, the army has been called to duty to make sure that they create a clear passage for the fuel," Kazako said at a press briefing, as cited by the Times Group Malawi.

On Thursday, the Malawian defense forces confirmed the mobilization, according to the newspaper.

"Armed fuel escort will be provided to fuel tankers from the country's borders to National Oil Company of Malawi and distribution to commercial gas stations will be done by military drivers," acting Public Information Officer Major Emmanuel Kelvin Mlelemba was quoted as saying.

The minister of information urged the protesters not to block roads and not to interfere with the transportation of fuel, as this is contrary to the law, saying that the strike was completely unjustified, as the government complied with the drivers' demands.

Kazako added that there is no reason for a "panic purchase" of gasoline, since there are millions of liters of fuel in stock, which can last for 30 days.