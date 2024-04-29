Man City See Off Forest To Close On Premier League Leaders Arsenal
Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2024 | 01:10 AM
Nottingham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Manchester City overcame relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest 2-0 on Sunday to close to within one point of Premier League leaders Arsenal and keep the destiny of the title race in their own hands.
Mikel Arteta's team had thrown down the gauntlet earlier in the day, fending off a Tottenham fightback to win 3-2, briefly moving four points clear of City.
But the champions -- chasing an unprecedented fourth straight English top-flight title -- saw off a spirited Forest with goals from Josko Gvardiol and Erling Haaland.
"It was a difficult game, they played with bravery," City manager Pep Guardiola told Sky sports.
"They have fast players with a lot of quality so we found a goal in the moment when it was 10 against 11 (while Neco Williams was receiving treatment off the pitch).
"It is a great victory as we had a lot of games behind us. Now we have a long week to recover."
Forest, fighting for their lives near the foot of the table, will rue missed chances, including two clear-cut opportunities for Chris Wood.
City remain firm favourites to land yet another league title with four games remaining -- one more than Arsenal.
Third-placed Liverpool are four points behind City having played a game more and are realistically out of the title picture.
Forest, last month docked four points for breaches of Premier League financial rules, remain just one point outside the relegation zone with three games to go.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
More Stories From World
-
Italian PM Meloni says will stand in EU elections30 minutes ago
-
Masood Khan hails Pakistani-American physicians role in upgrading Pakistan's healthcare system; also ..40 minutes ago
-
Celtic down Dundee to stay on course for Scottish Premiership crown50 minutes ago
-
Ireland will act to send asylum seekers back to UK: PM50 minutes ago
-
Kainz keeps Cologne's hope alive with late equaliser at Mainz50 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update1 hour ago
-
Inter continue Serie A title party as Bologna slip in Champions League bid1 hour ago
-
Masood Khan hails Pakistani-American physicians role in upgrading Pakistan's healthcare system; also ..1 hour ago
-
Tesla CEO Musk meets China's number two official in Beijing1 hour ago
-
Arsenal survive Spurs fightback to boost title charge2 hours ago
-
Bangladesh recall Saifuddin for Zimbabwe T20s2 hours ago
-
Pakistani youth asked to carry forward spirit of Pak-China all-weather friendship3 hours ago