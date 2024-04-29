Open Menu

Man City See Off Forest To Close On Premier League Leaders Arsenal

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2024 | 01:10 AM

Man City see off Forest to close on Premier League leaders Arsenal

Nottingham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Manchester City overcame relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest 2-0 on Sunday to close to within one point of Premier League leaders Arsenal and keep the destiny of the title race in their own hands.

Mikel Arteta's team had thrown down the gauntlet earlier in the day, fending off a Tottenham fightback to win 3-2, briefly moving four points clear of City.

But the champions -- chasing an unprecedented fourth straight English top-flight title -- saw off a spirited Forest with goals from Josko Gvardiol and Erling Haaland.

"It was a difficult game, they played with bravery," City manager Pep Guardiola told Sky sports.

"They have fast players with a lot of quality so we found a goal in the moment when it was 10 against 11 (while Neco Williams was receiving treatment off the pitch).

"It is a great victory as we had a lot of games behind us. Now we have a long week to recover."

Forest, fighting for their lives near the foot of the table, will rue missed chances, including two clear-cut opportunities for Chris Wood.

City remain firm favourites to land yet another league title with four games remaining -- one more than Arsenal.

Third-placed Liverpool are four points behind City having played a game more and are realistically out of the title picture.

Forest, last month docked four points for breaches of Premier League financial rules, remain just one point outside the relegation zone with three games to go.

Related Topics

Sports Liverpool Nottingham Sunday National University From Race Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

16 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

1 day ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

1 day ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

1 day ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

1 day ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

1 day ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

1 day ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

1 day ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

1 day ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

1 day ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World