Man City see off Forest to close on Premier League leaders Arsenal

Nottingham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Manchester City overcame relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest 2-0 on Sunday to close to within one point of Premier League leaders Arsenal and keep the destiny of the title race in their own hands.

Mikel Arteta's team had thrown down the gauntlet earlier in the day, fending off a Tottenham fightback to win 3-2, briefly moving four points clear of City.

But the champions -- chasing an unprecedented fourth straight English top-flight title -- saw off a spirited Forest with goals from Josko Gvardiol and Erling Haaland.

"It was a difficult game, they played with bravery," City manager Pep Guardiola told Sky sports.

"They have fast players with a lot of quality so we found a goal in the moment when it was 10 against 11 (while Neco Williams was receiving treatment off the pitch).

"It is a great victory as we had a lot of games behind us. Now we have a long week to recover."

Forest, fighting for their lives near the foot of the table, will rue missed chances, including two clear-cut opportunities for Chris Wood.

City remain firm favourites to land yet another league title with four games remaining -- one more than Arsenal.

Third-placed Liverpool are four points behind City having played a game more and are realistically out of the title picture.

Forest, last month docked four points for breaches of Premier League financial rules, remain just one point outside the relegation zone with three games to go.