Man Who Threatened Police With Knife Near Paris Dies After Being Shot - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) A man who threatened a policeman with a knife in the La Defense district near Paris has died from his injuries after being neutralized, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Paris police reported that a man who threatened police officers with a knife was neutralized by them.

According to the broadcaster, after calls to the man to surrender his weapon, a policeman shot the man several times. He was hit by bullets, but remained conscious, threatening to kill police officers. Around 11.30 a.m. (10.30 GMT), the man died from his injuries.