Massive Explosion Occurs At Dengfeng Factory In Central China - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 09:30 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) A strong explosion occurred at one of the factories in the Chinese province of Henan, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Tuesday.

The blast took place at a factory in the city of Dengfeng.

Emergency crews have been sent to the scene of the accident, but there have been no reports of injuries so far.

Videos circulating on social media show that the explosion was rather powerful, sending a towering plume of smoke into the sky.

There has been no immediate information on damages.

More Stories From World

