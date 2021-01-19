UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Melania Calls For Unity In Farewell Address, Trump's Final Message Expected Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 08:10 AM

Melania Calls For Unity in Farewell Address, Trump's Final Message Expected Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Outgoing US First Lady Melania Trump has released a farewell address thanking the country for all the efforts in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and urging Americans to choose peace over violence.

"The past four years have been unforgettable. As Donald and I conclude our time in the White House, I think of all the people I have taken home in my heart and their incredible stories of love, patriotism, and determination," Melania said in her farewell message released by the White House on Monday.

She urged Americans to protect the vulnerable amid the pandemic as vaccination campaigns are being rolled out across the world.

"As the world continues to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, I thank all the nurses, doctors, healthcare professionals, manufacturing workers, truck drivers, and so many others who are working to save lives," Melania said.

The First Lady called on Americans not to lose sight of integrity and show consideration for one another.

"In all circumstances, I ask every American to be an ambassador of Be Best. To focus on what unites us. To rise above what divides us. To always choose love over hatred, peace over violence, and others before yourself," Melania said.

CNN reported on Monday that incumbent US President Donald Trump has already taped a farewell address that is expected to be released on Tuesday.

US Vice President Mike Pence made his final official appearance at the Fort Drum military reservation in Jefferson County, New York on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the next US president, while US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in as Pence's successor.

Related Topics

World White House Trump New York Melania Trump Sunday All Best Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities Board ..

6 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED21.5 bn as transactions cross o ..

6 hours ago

Longest suspension bridge in Northern Emirates tak ..

6 hours ago

Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi receives honorary PhD fr ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review advancing ..

7 hours ago

Four Dubai government agencies to provide incentiv ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.