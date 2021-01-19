MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Outgoing US First Lady Melania Trump has released a farewell address thanking the country for all the efforts in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and urging Americans to choose peace over violence.

"The past four years have been unforgettable. As Donald and I conclude our time in the White House, I think of all the people I have taken home in my heart and their incredible stories of love, patriotism, and determination," Melania said in her farewell message released by the White House on Monday.

She urged Americans to protect the vulnerable amid the pandemic as vaccination campaigns are being rolled out across the world.

"As the world continues to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, I thank all the nurses, doctors, healthcare professionals, manufacturing workers, truck drivers, and so many others who are working to save lives," Melania said.

The First Lady called on Americans not to lose sight of integrity and show consideration for one another.

"In all circumstances, I ask every American to be an ambassador of Be Best. To focus on what unites us. To rise above what divides us. To always choose love over hatred, peace over violence, and others before yourself," Melania said.

CNN reported on Monday that incumbent US President Donald Trump has already taped a farewell address that is expected to be released on Tuesday.

US Vice President Mike Pence made his final official appearance at the Fort Drum military reservation in Jefferson County, New York on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the next US president, while US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in as Pence's successor.