Meta Mulling Ban on Political Ads on Its Social Networks in Europe - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The management of US tech conglomerate Meta (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) is considering a ban on political advertising in Europe amid fears that its social networks will not be able to comply with upcoming EU rules concerning online campaigning, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Brussels is drafting new laws, which will go into effect in 2024, to force major online communities to disclose more information about the political groups behind online campaigns and which users they are targeting, the report read. A final definition of political advertising is expected to be agreed upon by June 5, according to the report.

Meta is concerned that the definition of political advertising will become so broad that it will be easier to remove all paid political campaigns from the company's sites, the Financial Times reported, citing two sources familiar with the situation.

Some of Meta's executives, according to the sources, oppose the ban on political ads, the report read. According to them, the company will make a final decision after the EU defines what constitutes political advertising under its new rules.