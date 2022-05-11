Meta Withdraws Request for Guidance on Ukraine Conflict From Oversight Board - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

Meta Platforms Inc. (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) said on Wednesday that it has withdrawn the request for guidance from its Oversight Board with respect to moderation of posts related to the Ukraine conflict due to security concerns

In March, US media reported the company would request guidance from its Oversight Board regarding its policy shift to allow Facebook and Instagram users in several countries to call for violence against Russia and Russian troops if related to the conflict in Ukraine.

"Late last month, Meta withdrew a policy advisory opinion (PAO) request related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine that had previously been referred to the Oversight Board," the company said in a statement.

"This decision was not made lightly - the PAO was withdrawn due to ongoing safety and security concerns."

Meta Platforms Inc. said it has created a special operations center staffed with experts, including native Russian and Ukrainian speakers, who monitor the company's platforms regarding any issues that may arise from posted content.

The Tverskoy District Court of Moscow determined in late March that Meta disseminated calls calling for violence against Russian citizens, violating their rights and threatening the country's constitutional order.