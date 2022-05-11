UrduPoint.com

Meta Withdraws Request For Guidance On Ukraine Conflict From Oversight Board - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2022 | 11:05 PM

Meta Withdraws Request for Guidance on Ukraine Conflict From Oversight Board - Statement

Meta Platforms Inc. (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) said on Wednesday that it has withdrawn the request for guidance from its Oversight Board with respect to moderation of posts related to the Ukraine conflict due to security concerns

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) Meta Platforms Inc. (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) said on Wednesday that it has withdrawn the request for guidance from its Oversight board with respect to moderation of posts related to the Ukraine conflict due to security concerns.

In March, US media reported the company would request guidance from its Oversight Board regarding its policy shift to allow Facebook and Instagram users in several countries to call for violence against Russia and Russian troops if related to the conflict in Ukraine.

"Late last month, Meta withdrew a policy advisory opinion (PAO) request related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine that had previously been referred to the Oversight Board," the company said in a statement.

"This decision was not made lightly - the PAO was withdrawn due to ongoing safety and security concerns."

Meta Platforms Inc. said it has created a special operations center staffed with experts, including native Russian and Ukrainian speakers, who monitor the company's platforms regarding any issues that may arise from posted content.

The Tverskoy District Court of Moscow determined in late March that Meta disseminated calls calling for violence against Russian citizens, violating their rights and threatening the country's constitutional order.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Facebook Company March May Media From Instagram Court

Recent Stories

DC Mehrullah visits Govt Degree College Kalat

DC Mehrullah visits Govt Degree College Kalat

42 seconds ago
 Nadal and Swiatek ease into Rome last 16, Tsitsipa ..

Nadal and Swiatek ease into Rome last 16, Tsitsipas survives scare

43 seconds ago
 Vawda files complaint in SJC against ECP Sindh Mem ..

Vawda files complaint in SJC against ECP Sindh Member

45 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court directs NAB to give arguments ..

Islamabad High Court directs NAB to give arguments after preparation in referenc ..

46 seconds ago
 Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Presidential ref ..

Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Presidential reference seeking interpretation ..

48 seconds ago
 Opposition parties form parliamentary committee to ..

Opposition parties form parliamentary committee to devise joint strategy against ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.