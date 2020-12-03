UrduPoint.com
Mexico Signs COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Deal With Pfizer - Health Secretariat

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 01:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Mexico has signed an agreement with Pfizer on producing and purchasing its vaccine against the coronavirus disease developed together with BioNTech, the country's secretariat of health said Wednesday.

"The secretary of health, Jorge Alcocer Varela, signed today the agreement on production and supply of COVID-19 vaccine between [the Mexican government] and [Pfizer] to acquire 34.4 million vaccines," the secretariat tweeted.

The secretariat expects to receive 250,000 doses in December to protect its citizens, especially medical personnel.

In November, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that its vaccine had been tested to be 95 percent effective in preventing COVID-19, according to a preliminary analysis from a Phase 3 clinical study. Earlier in the day, the vaccine was cleared for use by the United Kingdom.

More Stories From World

