Mexico's Foreign Minister Gets 2nd Negative COVID-19 Test After Contact With President

Thu 28th January 2021

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard, who is working from home due to having contact with coronavirus-positive President Manuel Lopez Obrador, announced on Thursday that his second PRC test returned negative.

"I have just received the results of the second PRCT test, it is negative. Thank you for your support and interest. We keep on working!" Ebrard wrote on Twitter.

President Obrador, aged 67, announced late last week that he had contracted the coronavirus and was exhibiting mild symptoms.

Many officials who had close contacts with him ” including ministers of domestic and foreign affairs, defense and the economy, and heads of the Mexican navy and the national guard ” said they would be tested. All of their tests have come back negative so far.

Mexico has registered 1,806,849 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and has the world's fourth-highest death toll of 153,639 coronavirus-related fatalities.

More Stories From World

