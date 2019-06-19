UrduPoint.com
MH17 Investigators Name Three Russian Suspects, One Ukrainian

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 04:47 PM

International investigators said Wednesday they were issuing arrest warrants for three Russians and one Ukrainian suspect over the downing of flight MH17 in 2014

Nieuwegein, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :International investigators said Wednesday they were issuing arrest warrants for three Russians and one Ukrainian suspect over the downing of flight MH17 in 2014.

The Dutch-led probe said it was going to prosecute Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy and Oleg Pulatov as well as Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko.

