MH17 investigators name three Russian suspects, one Ukrainian

Nieuwegein, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :International investigators said Wednesday they were issuing arrest warrants for three Russians and one Ukrainian suspect over the downing of flight MH17 in 2014.

The Dutch-led probe said it was going to prosecute Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy and Oleg Pulatov as well as Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko.